Israel establishes new illegal settlement southeast of Jenin in occupied West Bank

Israeli authorities established a new illegal settlement on land in the Jenin governorate in the northern occupied West Bank on Monday, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The settlement, named "Noa," was established south of the "Ganim" and "Kadim" settlements on Palestinian land southeast of Jenin, Wafa said.

"A ceremony marking the establishment of the settlement was held in the presence of several Israeli ministers and Knesset members," it said.

The agency added that the move reflects "growing official Israeli support for settlement expansion in the occupied Palestinian territories."

Wafa warned that the new settlement was established "amid the escalating Israeli settlement project in the northern West Bank, particularly in areas from which Israeli settlements were evacuated in 2005 as part of the 'Disengagement' plan."

Israel evacuated four settlements in the northern occupied West Bank-Ganim, Kadim, Homesh and Sa-Nur-in 2005 as part of its so-called "Disengagement plan," which also included withdrawing Israeli settlements from the Gaza Strip.

In recent years, however, Israel has taken steps to reverse restrictions preventing Israeli settlers from returning to the evacuated areas.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported in mid-July that the Israeli Security Cabinet had approved a $370 million budget to establish new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. The newspaper said the decision was not publicly announced.

Israel's current government has described itself as the most supportive of settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

Settlement activity has expanded and accelerated significantly across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government was formed in late 2022.

The UN recognizes the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied Palestinian territories.

Around 750,000 Israeli settlers live in 141 illegal settlements and 224 settlement outposts across the occupied West Bank, including some 250,000 in 15 settlements in occupied East Jerusalem.

The UN has repeatedly affirmed that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are illegal under international law and warned that they undermine prospects for a two-state solution.