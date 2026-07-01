Rubio slams Cuban organization for promoting ‘radical left-wing extremism’ in US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday criticized a Cuban state-sponsored organization for promoting "radical left-wing extremism" as well as seeking "foreign influence," in the US.

"For decades, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the People-or "ICAP"-has been a vehicle for radical left-wing extremism and subversive foreign influence in the United States and across our hemisphere," Rubio wrote on US social media company X.

"ICAP is the Cuban regime's premier influence and intelligence front group, exploiting its vast global network to spy on Americans, promote anti-Western propaganda, coordinate foreign influence operations, and organize revolutionary leftist movements around the world," Rubio added.

Rubio mentioned that earlier this month he sanctioned ICAP as well as several other Cuban organizations" responsible for engaging in subversive anti-American activities."

He also said that he terminated the legal status of Carlos Antonio Lloga Dominguez, a former ICAP official who he said maintains ties with the organization, adding that his wife and son are now in federal custody pending removal from the US.

"America will never become home for foreign communists who peddle propaganda, run subversive influence operations, or support radical anti-American movements within the United States," he added.

"Transact with ICAP and you will be sanctioned, prosecuted or deported from our country."

In a separate statement, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott also said that this week, three Cuban nationals were apprehended by federal agents following Secretary Rubio's termination of their legal status.

"Carlos Antonio Lloga Dominguez-who spent more than a decade working as a foreign subversive for the Communist Cuban regime's premier influence and intelligence front group in the United States-and his wife and son are now in federal custody pending removal from our country," he said.













