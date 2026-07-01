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News Türkiye Istanbul to host 13th International Bediuzzaman Symposium in October

Istanbul to host 13th International Bediuzzaman Symposium in October

The 13th International Bediuzzaman Symposium will be held in Istanbul on Oct. 4-6 under the theme “Quranic Solutions to Global Crises.”

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published July 01,2026
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ISTANBUL TO HOST 13TH INTERNATIONAL BEDIUZZAMAN SYMPOSIUM IN OCTOBER

The 13th International Bediuzzaman Symposium, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Science and Culture, will be held in Istanbul on Oct. 4-6 under the theme "Quranic Solutions to Global Crises."

The opening program of the symposium will take place on Oct. 4 at the Ataturk Cultural Center, while academic sessions will be held on Oct. 5-6 at Pullman Istanbul Hotel.

The event aims to explore solutions to humanitarian and social challenges on the global agenda from a Quranic perspective and in light of the ideas of Islamic Scholar Said Nursi.