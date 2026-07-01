Istanbul to host 13th International Bediuzzaman Symposium in October

The 13th International Bediuzzaman Symposium, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Science and Culture, will be held in Istanbul on Oct. 4-6 under the theme "Quranic Solutions to Global Crises."

The opening program of the symposium will take place on Oct. 4 at the Ataturk Cultural Center, while academic sessions will be held on Oct. 5-6 at Pullman Istanbul Hotel.

The event aims to explore solutions to humanitarian and social challenges on the global agenda from a Quranic perspective and in light of the ideas of Islamic Scholar Said Nursi.