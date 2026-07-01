Trump says Bill Pulte to lead national intelligence for 'short period'

US President Donald Trump clarified Wednesday that Bill Pulte will serve as the acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) only until the confirmation process for Jay Clayton is finalized.

"Bill Pulte is a very talented guy, but he's just there temporarily until Jay Clayton," Trump told reporters before departing for North Dakota.

He described Pulte as being in the role for a "fairly short period of time," while praising Clayton as a "highly respected man."

The US president also revealed he granted Pulte broad authority regarding government secrets, stating: "I told him you can declassify whatever you want."

Trump's remarks follows a period of political maneuvering. Trump previously canceled Clayton's Senate hearing to pressure lawmakers lawmakers on surveillance and election laws. This strategy ensured Pulte, the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, remained in the acting post after Tulsi Gabbard's departure.

The selection of Pulte, a loyalist with limited national security experience, has drawn criticism from both parties. Trump later nominated Clayton for the role.





