Russian, Armenian premiers discuss economic ties in phone call

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan discussed bilateral cooperation in a Wednesday telephone call, the Russian government said.

According to a statement by the Russian government press service, the conversation took place at Armenia's initiative.

The two premiers discussed current issues in Russian-Armenian cooperation, including trade and economic ties, scientific and technological collaboration, and cultural and humanitarian relations, it said.

No further details of the conversation were released.

The call came amid strained ties between Moscow and Yerevan. Relations have deteriorated over the past year over Armenia's increasingly close engagement with the EU and Western partners.