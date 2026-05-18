Police 'neutralize' shooter at San Diego mosque complex

US police "neutralized" a shooter at a mosque complex in California on Monday, after a large number of emergency vehicles surrounded the sprawling Islamic Center of San Diego.

TV footage from a helicopter showed armed response teams gathered outside a building, with one unidentified person lying in a pool of blood.

CNN reported one security guard had been killed, citing the mosque official.

"The threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized," San Diego police said on X.

Imam Taha Hassane said in a video clip that there were some unconfirmed casualties -- without giving details -- but all the students at the complex's school were safe.

"We are safe. The entire school is safe. All the kids, all the staff and the teachers are safe," he said.

"We have few casualties -- not confirmed yet.

"There is no threat at this moment, but we want everyone to stay away," he said. "Stay safe, stay at home, and make a lot of prayers."

The San Diego Police Department earlier said that the scene was "active but contained." It added in its post on X that police had "significant resources on scene."

Dozens of patrol cars were lined up around the Islamic Center, described on its website as the largest mosque in San Diego county, which lies in southern California.

State Governor Gavin Newsom was briefed on the apparent attack, his press office said.

"We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities," it said in a post on X.

Before the incident was over, the city mayor urged people to avoid the area.

"I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego," mayor Todd Gloria said on X. "Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area."



















