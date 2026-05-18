Türkiye to continue its 'close coordination' with Germany: Foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday he discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments during his official visit to Germany.

"We will resolutely continue our close coordination and cooperation with our ally Germany on bilateral, regional and international issues," Fidan said in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Fidan said the third meeting of the Türkiye-Germany Strategic Dialogue Mechanism was also held in Berlin.

Pointing out that the previous meeting was held 12 years ago, Fidan said this session demonstrated the two countries' shared will to further advance their strategic cooperation.

Fidan said bilateral relations were comprehensively discussed with German officials, particularly Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

He said they would continue to deepen cooperation in areas including the defense industry, economy, energy and connectivity through concrete projects and mutual investments.

"We once again underlined that the Turkish community in Germany is an important bridge that strengthens the human, cultural and economic foundations of our relations, and that preserving these ties is important," he said.

He added that the meetings addressed current issues, particularly preparations for the July NATO summit to be held in Ankara, European security, developments regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, the US-Israeli war on Iran, and the situation in Gaza.

"We underlined the importance of resolving existing crises through diplomatic means," he added.

Besides the Türkiye-Germany Strategic Dialogue Mechanism meeting with Wadephul, Fidan met North Rhine-Westphalia State Premier Hendrik Wust.