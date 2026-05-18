TURKISH PRESIDENT CONDEMNS ISRAELS ATTACK AGAINST GLOBAL SUMUD FLOTILLA IN STRONGEST TERMS

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday condemned Israel's "piracy and banditry" against the Global Sumud Flotilla "in the strongest terms."

Addressing the nation after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan said Israel's attacks on the aid mission will not stop international solidarity with Palestinians, or the pursuit of justice.

Erdoğan said Israel continues "its unlawful, immoral and inhumane policies" toward Gaza despite the ceasefire reached on Oct. 11 thanks in part to Türkiye's efforts, adding that it had once again been witnessed that Israel is governed by a "fascist mindset."

He urged the global community to act against Israel's "lawless actions."

"We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that our citizens on board the flotilla return safely to our country," he added.

The Israeli army on Monday attacked the Gaza-bound flotilla in international waters and detained around 100 activists.

The flotilla, consisting of more than 50 boats, set sail Thursday from the Turkish Mediterranean district of Marmaris in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.