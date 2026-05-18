Turkish foreign minister discusses US-Iran talks with Jordanian, Qatari counterparts

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday discussed the latest situation surrounding talks between the US and Iran with his Qatari and Jordanian counterparts, along with negotiators from the US.

Fidan held phone calls with Jordan's Ayman Safadi and Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and negotiators from the US, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely, giving way to diplomacy. On Monday, he said he postponed a planned military attack on Iran after request from Gulf leaders and that "serious negotiations" are underway.