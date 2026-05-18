Cuba has ‘absolute’ right to self-defense against possible US attack: President

Cuba has the "absolute and legitimate right" to defend itself against US military aggression, President Miguel Diaz-Canel warned on Monday, warning that any attack on the island would result in a "bloodbath with incalculable consequences."

"The threats of military aggression against Cuba by the world's greatest power are well known," Diaz-Canel wrote on X. "The threat itself already constitutes an international crime."

He said Cuba "poses no threat, nor does it have any aggressive plans or intentions against any country," including the US.

"Cuba, which is already suffering multidimensional aggression from the United States, does have the absolute and legitimate right to defend itself against a military attack; however, this cannot logically or honestly be used as an excuse to impose a war on the noble Cuban people," he added.

The remarks came hours after US-based news outlet Axios, citing unverified classified US intelligence assessments, reported that Cuba had allegedly acquired more than 300 military drones and discussed possible plans to use them against American targets, including the naval base at Guantanamo Bay, US military vessels, and possibly Key West, Florida.

According to the report, US officials do not believe Cuba is an imminent threat but said the US intelligence indicates Havana has been increasingly discussing drone warfare plans, and have sought more drones and military equipment from Russia.

Cuba rejected the Axios report, accusing the outlet of spreading "contradictory disinformation." Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also wrote on X that the US government was "day after day, building a fraudulent case to justify a ruthless economic war against the Cuban people and an eventual military aggression."

Cuba is currently seeing blackouts, food as well as fuel shortages. The energy crisis deepened after the US removed Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, a key supplier, in January and threatened tariffs on any country that sells or supplies oil to Cuba.