TEN KILLED IN ARMED ATTACK IN MEXICOS PUEBLA STATE

Ten people, including a minor, were killed in an armed attack in Mexico's Puebla state on Sunday, the state's public security ministry said. The victims — six men, three women, and a child — were targeted by armed individuals in the municipality of Tehuitzingo, the state ministry added.
State and federal forces have launched a joint investigation and operational deployment to locate the perpetrators.
The state's public security ministry pledged "zero impunity" for the killings and said intelligence gathering is underway to clarify the motive behind the assault.