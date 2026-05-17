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Ten killed in armed attack in Mexico's Puebla state

Reuters AMERICAS
Published May 17,2026
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TEN KILLED IN ARMED ATTACK IN MEXICOS PUEBLA STATE
(AFP File Photo)

Ten people, including ⁠a minor, were ⁠killed in an armed attack in Mexico's Puebla ⁠state on Sunday, the state's public security ministry said. The victims — six men, three women, and a child — were ⁠targeted by armed ⁠individuals in the municipality of Tehuitzingo, the state ministry added.

State and federal forces have launched a ⁠joint investigation and operational deployment to locate the perpetrators.

The state's public security ministry pledged "zero impunity" for ⁠the ‌killings ‌and said intelligence ⁠gathering ‌is underway to clarify the motive ⁠behind the ⁠assault.