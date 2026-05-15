US says Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by 45 days after Washington talks

The United States announced Friday that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by 45 days following what Washington described as "highly productive" talks between the two sides.

"The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said on the US social media platform X.

The announcement came despite continued Israeli attacks in Lebanon since the US-mediated ceasefire took effect.

Pigott said the State Department will reconvene the political negotiations track June 2-3.

He also announced that a separate "security track" involving military delegations from both countries will be launched at the Pentagon on May 29.

"We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border," Pigott said.

The announcement followed a third round of US-mediated negotiations held at the State Department.

A State Department spokesperson described the discussions to Anadolu as "very positive, even exceeding expectations."

According to a State Department official, the United States was represented in the talks by State Department Counselor Michael Needham, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa.

Lebanon was represented by Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad and Lebanese presidential envoy Simon Karam, the official said.