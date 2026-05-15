Maldives condemns Israeli actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

The Maldives on Friday condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by Israeli officials and occupiers under the protection of Israeli forces.

In a statement, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said restrictions imposed on worshippers accessing the site constituted a "blatant violation of international law" and a deliberate provocation targeting the sanctity and historical status of one of Islam's holiest sites.

"The government of Maldives reiterates its call on the international community to take urgent and decisive measures to hold Israel accountable for continuous gross human rights violations and its blatant disregard for the longstanding 'status quo' governing one of the holiest sites of the Islamic Ummah," it said.

The Maldives also reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and called for urgent international action to protect Islamic religious sites and uphold the legitimate rights of Palestinians.

On Thursday, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir forced his way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to mark the anniversary of Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem.

Footage showed Ben-Gvir raising the Israeli flag and dancing with a group of occupiers, with the Dome of the Rock mosque in the background.

Footage also showed Knesset member Yitzhak Kroizer from Ben-Gvir's far-right Otzma Yehudit party storming the mosque and raising the Israeli flag.

An official from the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu that 620 Israeli occupiers stormed the mosque compound under police protection.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Since 2003, Israeli police have allowed occupiers to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound daily, except Fridays and Saturdays.

Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, citing international resolutions that do not recognize Israel's occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1980.