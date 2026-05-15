UN ALARMED AFTER ITS HUMANITARIAN VEHICLE STRUCK TWICE BY DRONES IN UKRAINES KHERSON

UN 'alarmed' after its humanitarian vehicle struck twice by drones in Ukraine's Kherson

UN chief Antonio Guterres is "alarmed" after a clearly-marked UN humanitarian vehicle was hit twice by drones in the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, despite prior coordination with both parties, a spokesman said on Friday.

"The clearly-marked vehicle was part of an inter-agency humanitarian mission, led by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, that had been notified to the parties well in advance," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

The UN has not attributed the attack to either side and said it is working to "establish the full facts surrounding this incident."

"The Secretary-General reiterates that international law, including international humanitarian law, must be respected at all times," Haq said. "Civilians and civilian objects, including humanitarian relief personnel and objects used for humanitarian relief operations, must be respected and protected at all times."