US judge declares mistrial in Harvey Weinstein sex crimes case

A US judge in Manhattan declared a mistrial Friday after jurors failed to reach a verdict on whether disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein raped an aspiring actress in 2013.

The New York jury had deliberated for more than three days before Judge Curtis Farber declared a mistrial in the case involving allegations that Weinstein raped Jessica Mann in a Manhattan hotel more than a decade ago, according to multiple reports.

The mistrial marks the second such outcome in New York after another jury previously failed to reach consensus on a third-degree rape charge.

Weinstein was convicted in 2020 of raping Mann, but the verdict was later overturned, leading to the retrial that also ended without a verdict, reports said.

Prosecutors now have 30 days to determine whether they will pursue another trial.

"For nearly a decade, Jessica Mann has fought for justice. Over the course of many weeks during three separate trials, she relived unthinkably painful experiences in front of complete strangers. Her perseverance and bravery are inspiring to the members of my office, and more importantly, to survivors everywhere," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

"We will consider our next steps in consultation with Ms. Mann, and in consideration of Harvey Weinstein's pending sentencing following last year's trial conviction for forcibly sexually assaulting Miriam Haley," he added.

Bragg was referring to former production assistant Miriam Haley, whom Weinstein was also convicted of sexually assaulting in the 2020 trial before the conviction was overturned by a higher court.

In 2023, Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted on three counts of rape and sexual assault in California. At 74 years old, he is expected to spend the rest of his life behind bars.