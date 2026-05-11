Trump commission debates expanding religious rights, questions church-state separation

US President Donald Trump's Religious Liberty Commission is preparing to issue recommendations after more than a year of hearings, with proposals focusing on expanding religious expression and exemptions, media reports said on Sunday.

Members of the advisory panel outlined their priorities during an April meeting, presenting a range of proposals aimed at increasing the role of religion in public life and policy, according to HuffPost.

Among the ideas discussed were expanding opportunities for religious expression in public schools, increasing access for faith-based organizations to receive public funding, and allowing broader religious exemptions in areas such as labor law, education and healthcare mandates.

Commission chair Dan Patrick called for a stronger stance on the relationship between religion and government.

"We need to say there is no separation of church and state… That's a lie," the outlet quoted Patrick as saying, with him suggesting even the creation of a federal hotline repeating that message.

Patrick also advocated for prayer and the posting of the Ten Commandments in public schools, while emphasizing that individuals should be free to express religious beliefs openly.

Other members proposed legal interventions by the Department of Justice in cases involving religious objections, including disputes over vaccine requirements and gender-related policies.

Kelly Shackelford, president of First Liberty Institute, called for a policy requiring governments to pay all legal fees if they lose religious liberty cases.

"That would be a huge shifting of power in favor of citizens," he said, according to HuffPost.

The commission has largely operated with agreement among its members, most of whom are drawn from conservative Christian circles, with limited dissent reported during meetings.

Critics, including a progressive interreligious coalition, have filed a lawsuit arguing the panel lacks diversity and presents a one-sided perspective.

The coalition said the commission fails to meet federal requirements for balanced advisory bodies and risks undermining established interpretations of church-state separation.

The administration has asked a federal court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the law does not specify how such commissions should be structured or whose views must be represented.

The debate also reflects broader legal discussions in the United States, where courts have long interpreted the Constitution as creating a "wall of separation between church and state," based on historical writings and judicial precedent.

Trump has echoed similar views to members of the commission, saying at a 2025 event: "They say separation between church and state… let's forget about that for one time."

The commission continues to gather input as it works toward its final report, which is expected to reflect the perspectives discussed during its hearings.





