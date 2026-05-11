3 tourists found dead in Norway after boat goes missing

Three tourists were confirmed dead on Monday after their leisure boat went missing overnight off Smola municipality in Norway's Nordmore district, broadcaster NRK reported.

The three tourists were reported missing after going fishing with a group and failing to return to the agreed location on time.

A search operation was launched, and they were later confirmed dead by local authorities, while their nationalities have not been disclosed, according to the report.

The boat is believed to have capsized.