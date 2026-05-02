US approves possible sale of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System to Israel

The US State Department said Friday that it approved the possible sale of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) and related equipment to Israel.

The estimated total cost is $992.4 million, it said in a statement.

"The proposed sale will improve Israel's capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and serve as a deterrent to regional threats. Israel will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces," it added.

The principal contractor will be BAE Systems in the US state of New Hampshire.

The US has long been criticized for providing support to Israel for its genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, where more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023. A ceasefire was reached in October 2025, but violations have been frequent.

Several American lawmakers have demanded that the US stop supplying weapons to Israel and accused it of being complicit in Israel's war in Gaza.