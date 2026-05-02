Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Hormuz navigation, nuclear issue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to resolve issues surrounding Tehran's nuclear program, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said the conversation on Friday continued a detailed exchange of views on the prospects for a complete halt to hostilities and the stabilization of the military and political situation in the Middle East.

It added that the discussions followed a meeting earlier this week between Araghchi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, noting Moscow's support for ongoing mediation efforts.

"The sides reaffirmed their readiness to make every effort to facilitate a political and diplomatic process in order to reach lasting agreements aimed at establishing long-term peace in the region," it added.

Araghchi traveled to Russia on Monday after visiting Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, where he held talks on ending the ongoing conflict with the US.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, though no lasting agreement was reached.

US President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.

Since April 13, the US has imposed a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the waterway.