US, regional allies condemn pressure on Panama, cite concerns over China’s actions

The US and five Latin American and Caribbean nations issued a joint statement Tuesday expressing concern over what they described as external pressure targeting Panama and its maritime sector.

In the statement, the US, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Guyana, Paraguay and Trinidad and Tobago said they are closely monitoring China's economic actions in the region, particularly recent developments affecting vessels operating under Panama's flag.

"We...standing together in our shared mission to secure our hemisphere, reaffirm that the freedom of our region is non-negotiable," the statement said.

It follows a ruling by Panama's Supreme Court involving the Balboa and Cristobal port terminals, which officials said has drawn international attention and reaction.

"Panama is a pillar of our maritime trading system, and as such must remain free from any undue external pressure. Any attempts to undermine Panama's sovereignty are a threat to us all," the countries wrote in the statement.

They said they stand in solidarity with Panama.

"Through our renewed commitment to peace, security, and Hemispheric cooperation, we remain dedicated to facing all threats to ensure the Americas remain a region of freedom, security, and prosperity," they added.



