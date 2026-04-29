TRUMP SAYS KING CHARLES AGREES WITH ME ON IRANS NUCLEAR WEAPONS STANCE

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that King Charles III shares his position on preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

During a state dinner honoring the British monarch, Trump referenced ongoing Middle East tensions and US operations in the region, saying his administration was "doing a little Middle East work right now" and that the situation was "going very well."

He claimed that Iran had been "militarily defeated" without providing further details and reiterated his administration's opposition to any Iranian nuclear capability.

"We have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we're never going to let that opponent ever -- Charles agrees with me even more than I do -- we're never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon," he added.





