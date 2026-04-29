White House shares 'two kings' post featuring Trump, King Charles

The White House shared an image of President Donald Trump alongside King Charles III on Tuesday, captioning it "two kings" during the monarch's visit to Washington, DC.

Critics of Trump have adopted the slogan "No Kings" during nationwide protests against his administration.

On Sunday, Trump told CBS News that he is "not a king."

"I'm not a king; if I were a king, I wouldn't be dealing with you," Trump said in an interview.

Since the inauguration of Trump last January, several "No Kings" protests have been held across the country to rally against Trump's policies, the rising cost of living, and recently the war with Iran.