US SENATE BLOCKS BID TO REIN IN TRUMPS WAR POWERS ON CUBA

US Senate blocks bid to rein in Trump's war powers on Cuba

The US Senate on Tuesday failed to pass a War Powers Resolution aimed at preventing unauthorized US military action in Cuba.

The senators voted 51-47 on the resolution, which was introduced by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Cuba is "next" after the military operation against Iran and that the Caribbean island nation will fail soon.

Ahead of the voting, Kaine said on the Senate floor that Trump's war against Iran has been a "disaster."

"Now, he wants a new war with Cuba. My colleagues and I are firm: no new, unnecessary wars," he said.