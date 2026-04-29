Burundi’s president sacks infrastructure minister amid fuel supply disruptions

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye fired his infrastructure minister Tuesday after less than three months in office, according to a decree.

Egide Nijimbere was named the new infrastructure, social housing and transport minister, replacing Damien Niyonkuru, who had been appointed in January.

Nijimbere had served at the ministry for more than five years as permanent secretary.

While reasons for the sacking of Niyonkuru were not given after a short stint in the position, the decision came against the backdrop of public criticism over delayed public works and disruptions in fuel supply.

Burundi, which depends on imported petroleum products, has been grappling with fuel shortages for months, leading to long queues at pumping stations which triggered criticism of the administration.

A recent surge in global oil prices due to a conflict in the Middle East compounded the problem.

Two other new ministers were named in the mini-reshuffle. Fidele Nkezabahizi was appointed public health minister, while Evelyne Butoyi was named communication and media minister.

The communications minister portfolio fell vacant after Gabby Bugaga was found dead in a damaged vehicle earlier this month near the economic capital Bujumbura.