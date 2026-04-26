Trump says King Charles to visit US despite shooting incident

US President Donald Trump (R) and Britain's King Charles III inspect a guard of honour during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor on September 17, 2025, during the US president's second state visit. (AFP File Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that British King Charles III would proceed with his planned visit to the US despite a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner at a hotel.

"King Charles is coming, and he's a great guy," Trump told Fox News, adding that the monarch is "a fantastic person and a tremendous representative" of his country.

"He's coming, and we're going to have a great time," he said.

Trump also paid tribute to the king's resilience in the face of his health challenges, praising him as "very brave" for continuing his public duties while battling cancer.

"He's been amazing, actually," Trump said, describing Charles as a longtime personal friend.

The visit comes at a moment of heightened security in Washington following Saturday's attack outside the Washington Hilton Hotel, where a suspect was apprehended after attempting to breach the security perimeter of the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled for a state visit to the US on April 27-30, 2026, at Trump's invitation. The trip celebrates the 250th anniversary of American independence and marks Charles's first such visit as king.