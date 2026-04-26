China 'could help a lot more' on Iran, Trump says, adds 'not overly disappointed' with Beijing

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he was not "overly disappointed" with China's role in the Iran conflict, suggesting Beijing's support for Tehran had been limited.

"I don't think much. I think maybe helping, but I don't think much they could," Trump told Fox News on China's involvement with the Iran war. "They could help a lot more. I'm not overly disappointed."

He drew a parallel to US support for Ukraine, saying he did not consider China "very bad" given that Washington also assists other countries in conflicts.

Trump said he had halted US diplomatic travel for talks, telling Iran it could call or come to Washington instead. "We have all the cards," he said, adding that the US is not sending representatives on an 18-hour journey to Pakistan when it held the stronger negotiating position.

"They know what has to be in the agreement. Very simple. They cannot have a nuclear weapon, otherwise there's no reason to meet," said Trump.