US senator criticizes Netanyahu over treatment of Christian communities

US Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Wednesday called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what he described as a pattern of violence and pressure targeting Christian communities in the region, urging stronger action beyond statements of concern.

In a video message posted on US social media platform X, Van Hollen referenced remarks by Netanyahu, who had said he was "saddened" by images showing an Israeli soldier defacing a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army confirmed that one of its soldiers damaged a Christian religious symbol during operations in southern Lebanon.

Netanyahu condemned the incident early Monday, claiming Israel "respects all religions."

Van Hollen questioned whether that concern extended more broadly. "The Prime Minister Netanyahu said he was saddened by the images of an Israeli soldier defacing a statute of Christ in southern Lebanon. But is he also saddened by the constant pressures put on the Christian community in Jerusalem and the outright attacks from violent settlers against the Christian village of Taybeh in the West Bank?" he asked.

The senator pointed to his own visit to the Palestinian village last August, shortly after what he described as one such attack on Taybeh by "violent settlers." He alleged that Israeli forces had, at times, failed to prevent such incidents.

"I visited that village last August, just after one of the attacks had been launched against it, and the IDF (Israeli military) often provides cover to these violent settlers who are attacking villages, including the Christian village of Taybeh."

Van Hollen urged Netanyahu to move beyond expressions of sympathy and take concrete steps to address the issue.

"Maybe Prime Minister Netanyahu should be saddened about those attacks, and not just saddened, but actually do something about the attacks by violent settlers against a Christian village like Taybeh or other places throughout the West Bank.

"Expressing sadness is fine, but it's not enough," he said.