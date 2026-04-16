US House advances bill to protect Haitian immigrants

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday advanced a bill to restore temporary legal protections for Haitian immigrants, with six Republicans joining Democrats to oppose a key immigration policy of President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.

Lawmakers voted 219-209 to force a final vote on the measure, expected Thursday. The bill would grant eligible Haitians Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for three years. TPS is a US program that allows people from countries facing war, natural disasters or severe instability to live and work legally in the US for a limited time.

Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts who led the effort, called the vote "a critical step forward" and highlighted the rare bipartisan support.

Backers of the bill say sending Haitian immigrants back would be dangerous and harmful to the US economy.

Representative Laura Gillen, a Democrat from New York, said Haiti remains unsafe due to widespread violence, while many Haitians in the US work in essential sectors such as health care, caregiving, and education.

Some Republicans agreed. Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska said ending the protections could worsen labor shortages and affect services like patient care.

The Trump administration previously tried to end these protections for about 350,000 Haitians, but a federal judge blocked the move. The legal battle is ongoing and could reach the Supreme Court.

Trump has also faced criticism for past rhetoric about Haitian immigrants; during his election campaign, he made false and widely debunked claims, including alleging without evidence that Haitians were eating pets.





