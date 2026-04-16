Police reports bomb threat at home of Pope Leo’s brother in US

Authorities reported a potential bomb threat at the private residence of Pope Leo XIV's brother in the US state of Illinois, the Hill website reported Thursday.

"The New Lenox Police Department responded to a reported bomb threat at a private residence located on Sojourn Road on Wednesday, April 15, 2026," police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, and residents who had evacuated at police request have since been allowed to return home. Bomb-detection K-9 units were also deployed during the search, according to the statement.

"A thorough search of the residence and surrounding property was conducted. After careful examination, investigators determined that the threat was unsubstantiated and that no explosive devices or hazardous materials were present," it said.

The statement added that the incident "remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the origin of the report."