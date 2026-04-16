FIFA should pay for World Cup transport – New Jersey governor

New Jersey's governor has said "FIFA should pay" for World Cup trains amid fears of a huge price increase for travel to the MetLife Stadium during the tournament.



The Athletic has reported that NJ Transit is preparing to increase the price of a return fare from New York's Penn Station to the venue, which will host England's final group game and the final itself, to more than $100).



The usual fare costs just under $13.



NJ Transit said on Wednesday it had not yet finalised its pricing for the service, but the state's governor Mikie Sherrill turned the blame for any changes on FIFA, and insisted the burden would not fall on local taxpayers in any event.



"We inherited an agreement where FIFA is providing zero dollars for transportation to the World Cup," she said on X.



"And while NJ TRANSIT is stuck with a 48 million dollar bill to safely get fans to and from games, FIFA is making 11 billion dollars. I'm not going to stick New Jersey commuters with that tab for years to come.



"FIFA should pay for the rides. But if they don't – I'm not going to let New Jersey get taken for one."



The reports around the train fare increase to reach the stadium where England will play Panama in their final group match follows confirmation that authorities in Boston have quadrupled the usual train fare between the centre of that city and the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough for the World Cup.



Scotland play their opening two games at that stadium, while England's second game against Ghana is also there.



A FIFA spokesperson said: "We are quite surprised by the NJ governor's approach on fan transportation.



"The original FIFA World Cup 2026 host city agreements signed in 2018 required free transportation for fans to all matches. Recognising the financial strain this placed on the host cities, back in 2023 FIFA adjusted the host agreement requirements across all host cities as follows: All match ticket holders and accredited individuals shall be able to access transport (public or additionally planned transport) at cost to allow travel to stadiums on match days.



"Moreover, FIFA has worked for years with host cities on their transportation and mobility plans, including advocating for millions of dollars in federal funding to support host cities for transportation.



"The FIFA World Cup will bring millions of fans to North America along with the related economic impact. Many of these fans will travel to NYNJ to enjoy the eight matches scheduled, including the FIFA World Cup final.



"FIFA is not aware of any other major event previously held at NYNJ Stadium, including other major sports, global concert tours, etc, where organisers were required to pay for fan transportation."



During the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022, ticket holders enjoyed free transport on the city's Metro system, funded by the country's government.



UEFA bore the cost of ticket holders using German public transport in host cities on match days during Euro 2024.

