US urges all citizens in Bahrain to shelter in place 'until further notice'

Aftermath of the impact of falling debris from an intercepted Iranian drone in Sitra, Bahrain (REUTERS File Photo)

The US Embassy in Bahrain urged all American citizens and government employees in the Gulf nation to shelter in place "until further notice."

In a post on the US social media company X, the embassy said it had suspended routine consular services, adding it was monitoring the situation in the region closely and would provide updates as needed.

"To the extent possible, remain in a secure structure, and stay away from windows. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items.

"Please continue to check your email for additional information or last-minute changes," it advised the Americans.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.