373 US service members injured in war with Iran: Report

A total of 373 US service members have been wounded in the Iran operation as of Monday, according to a report.

CBS News, citing a US Central Command spokesperson, reported that some 330 of those have returned to duty, and five are currently considered seriously wounded.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated amid the ongoing US and Israeli joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. It has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.





