Trump says Tuesday ‘will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day’ in war with Iran

US President Donald Trump warned that Tuesday "will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day" in the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, adding that Tehran must open up the Strait of Hormuz or "you'll be living in Hell."

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump said Sunday on his Truth Social platform, referring to his threats to target Iran's infrastructure.

Trump said Iran must open up the Strait of Hormuz "or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.