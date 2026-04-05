US recovers 2 downed F-15 crew members in separate operations: CENTCOM

US Central Command said Sunday that American forces successfully recovered two service members from inside Iran after their F-15E fighter jet was shot down during a combat mission on April 2.

"The service members were safely recovered during separate search and rescue missions," CENTCOM said on US social media company X.

US strikes are continuing to dismantle Iran's "ability to project power beyond its borders," it added.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump revealed to the Axios news outlet that the rescue of one crew member was initially delayed because officials feared his radio transmission was an Iranian trap.

Trump said the F-15 was brought down by a shoulder-fired missile in a "lucky" strike.

Despite tracking the officer's location, officials suspected that the Iranians might be sending false signals to lure US forces in. The concern deepened when the downed airman transmitted an unusual message.

Trump said the officer had said, "Power be to God"—though US officials clarified the exact phrase was "God is good."

Trump said the transmission "sounded like something a Muslim would say" but said those who knew the officer confirmed he was a religious person and that the phrase made sense in context, allowing the rescue to proceed.

Some 200 special operations soldiers participated in the mission, Trump said.

The US and Israel have conducted strikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with strikes across the region, disrupting global markets and aviation.