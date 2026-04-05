Iranian air defense commander killed in US-Israeli attacks

A senior Iranian military commander was killed in US-Israeli attacks, according to Iranian media reports on Sunday.

The commander was identified as Brig. Gen. Masoud Zarei, head of the army's Air Defense College in Shahin Shahr, the Iranian Mehr news agency said.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people to date, including the then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.