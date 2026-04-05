Trump gives Iran until Tuesday night to open Strait of Hormuz, WSJ reports

U.S. President Donald Trump said his deadline for ⁠Iran to ⁠open the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure is ⁠Tuesday evening, according to an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

"If they don't do something by Tuesday evening, they won't have any power plants ⁠and ⁠they won't have any bridges standing," Trump told the Journal.

Trump later posted on social media, without mentioning Iran or any other details: "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern ⁠Time!" Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on the post.

In a separate post earlier on Sunday, ⁠Trump ‌had ‌said Iran would face ⁠infrastructure attacks if ‌it did not open the strait by ⁠Tuesday, but gave ⁠no specific time.























