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News Americas Trump gives Iran until Tuesday night to open Strait of Hormuz, WSJ reports

Trump gives Iran until Tuesday night to open Strait of Hormuz, WSJ reports

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, US President Donald Trump sharpened his ultimatum, warning that if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening, it would lose every power plant and every other facility across the country.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published April 05,2026
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TRUMP GIVES IRAN UNTIL TUESDAY NIGHT TO OPEN STRAIT OF HORMUZ, WSJ REPORTS

U.S. President Donald Trump said his deadline for ⁠Iran to ⁠open the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure is ⁠Tuesday evening, according to an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

"If they don't do something by Tuesday evening, they won't have any power plants ⁠and ⁠they won't have any bridges standing," Trump told the Journal.

Trump later posted on social media, without mentioning Iran or any other details: "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern ⁠Time!" Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on the post.

In a separate post earlier on Sunday, ⁠Trump ‌had ‌said Iran would face ⁠infrastructure attacks if ‌it did not open the strait by ⁠Tuesday, but gave ⁠no specific time.