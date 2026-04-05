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News Europe Falling tree kills 3, including infant, at Easter event in Germany

Falling tree kills 3, including infant, at Easter event in Germany

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published April 05,2026
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FALLING TREE KILLS 3, INCLUDING INFANT, AT EASTER EVENT IN GERMANY

Three people, including a 10-month-old baby, were killed when a tree fell during an Easter egg hunt in northern Germany on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred near Satrupholm, where around 50 people gathered for the event. Authorities said strong winds caused the tree to collapse onto the group, CBS News reported.

A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl died at the scene, while the woman's baby later died in the hospital. An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured.

Officials said the area had been under a high wind warning.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims," regional officials said.