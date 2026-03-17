US Supreme Court to hear challenges over Trump bid to end migrant protections

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear cases challenging the Trump administration's bid to end temporary protections for migrants from countries like Haiti and Syria, which plaintiffs say could force returns to unsafe conditions.

The justices on Monday declined to immediately lift protections for hundreds of thousands of people, allowing them to continue living and working legally in the US for now.

The court has previously sided with the Trump administration, allowing the termination of similar protections for about 600,000 Venezuelans during ongoing legal challenges, exposing them to possible deportation.

The Trump administration filed emergency appeals after lower courts blocked the immediate termination of temporary protected status for about 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians.

Lower courts ruled for the migrants and paused the termination of their protected status, prompting the government to seek a reversal at the Supreme Court, which said Monday it will hear arguments in the second week of April.

Since May 2025, the Supreme Court has twice allowed the Trump administration to end protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, but the Syrian and Haitian cases mark the first time in Trump's second term that it will examine the merits of such temporary protected status revocations.