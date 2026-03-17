US INTELLIGENCE CHIEF SAYS IRANS ENRICHED URANIUM STOCKPILE IS AT ITS HIGHEST LEVELS

US intelligence chief says 'Iran's enriched uranium stockpile is at its highest levels'

The US director of national intelligence argued Tuesday that Iran's "enriched uranium stockpile is at its highest levels."

"Iran continues to seek expansion of its influence in the Middle East," Tulsi Gabbard said at a House Intelligence Committee hearing, adding that Tehran "has developed and maintains ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs, including systems capable of striking US targets and allies in the region."

Gabbard said Tehran's enriched uranium stockpile "is unprecedented for a state without nuclear weapons."

She claimed that "Iran will likely continue efforts to counter Israel and press for US military withdrawal from the region by aiding, arming to reconstitute its loose consortium of like-minded terrorists and militant actors."