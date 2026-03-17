Trump issues broadside against NATO allies for Iran war refusal

President Donald Trump lashed out at NATO allies on Tuesday for refusing to join Washington's military operation against Iran, claiming that the US does not need the help of any country.

"The United States has been informed by most of our NATO 'Allies' that they don't want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that it came "despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing."

Trump said he was not "surprised," stating he "always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street - We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need."

The president claimed sweeping military success against Iran, arguing that "Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again!"

He said that due to military success, the US "no longer 'need,' or desire, the NATO Countries' assistance — WE NEVER DID!," nor that of Japan, Australia or South Korea.

"WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE," said Trump.