Shooting at US Consulate in Canada being treated as ‘national security incident’: Police

An early-morning shooting at the US Consulate in Toronto is being treated as a "national security incident," law enforcement said Tuesday as their investigation began.

"It's definitely a national security incident, because we had the US Consulate, after all, struck by gunfire. Whether it's a terrorist event or not, that'll be subject to the investigation that will be undertaken in the coming days and weeks, and that'll be based on the evidence that's collected both here at the scene and subsequently through the work with our partners," Royal Canadian Mounted Police Chief Superintendent Chris Leather told reporters at a news conference.

Authorities have yet to establish a motive for the shooting, or identify any suspects.

Police revised an earlier timeline of the shooting, saying it occurred around 4.30 am local time (0830GMT). A witness came forward and said a white Honda CRV stopped in front of the diplomatic mission, at which point two individuals exited the vehicle, and discharged "multiple" shots from an apparent handgun before getting back in the car and driving away.

Toronto Police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo stressed that the investigation is "very active and early," but said both individuals who exited the car were involved in the shooting.

"I don't believe that there was any penetration, if you will, of projectiles into the building. In fact, it's quite possible that people in the building would not have even noticed. That's how strong this building is behind me," he said in front of the consulate.

Police are asking the public to assist with the investigation by sharing footage, including any potential dashcam video, of the incident.

Security will be increased at consulates in Toronto, as well as embassies in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, said police. Leather said the US and Israeli diplomatic missions, in particular, will have an increased security presence.























