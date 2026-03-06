Bernie Sanders blasts Israeli premier as ‘extremist,’ criticizes US role in Iran war

US Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of pushing the US toward war with Iran.

"Netanyahu is the extremist who killed 75,000 in Gaza. The extremist who said invading Iraq would create 'enormous positive reverberations.' The extremist who has pushed U.S. presidents to go to war with Iran for decades."

"Finally, he found a President who said yes. Tragic," Sanders said on US social media company X, referring to President Donald Trump.

The US-Israel strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top security officials. Six US service members have also been killed and several others seriously wounded. Iran has retaliated by targeting Israel and regional countries which host US bases.

Netanyahu has rejected claims that Israel pushed the US into the war with Iran, calling the allegation "ridiculous."

"Donald Trump is the strongest leader in the world. He does what he thinks is right for America. He does also what he thinks is right for future generations," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.