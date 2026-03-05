US Senate blocks effort to force Trump to end Iran strikes

The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a Democratic-backed effort to force President Donald Trump to halt military strikes against Iran without congressional authorization.

In a 47-53 vote, senators failed to advance the Iran War Powers Resolution after the chamber voted against discharging the measure from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The resolution, introduced by Democratic senators Tim Kaine, Adam Schiff and Chuck Schumer, sought to require the administration to end US participation in the conflict unless Congress approved the use of military force.

Most Republicans voted against the measure, effectively blocking the Senate's first attempt to limit Trump's airstrikes against Iran, which the US is carrying out alongside Israel.

Republican Senator Rand Paul broke with his party and voted in favor of the resolution, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against it.

"We shouldn't be at war without a debate and vote," Kaine told reporters ahead of the vote.

Republican leaders defended the president's actions, saying he has the authority to conduct ongoing airstrikes on Iran.