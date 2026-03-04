US commerce secretary to testify in Congressional Epstein probe

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to testify before a congressional panel investigating the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the committee's chairman said Tuesday.

Lutnick "has proactively agreed to appear voluntarily" for a transcribed interview as part of the House Oversight Committee investigation, Chairman James Comer said in a statement.

"I commend his demonstrated commitment to transparency and appreciate his willingness to engage with the committee," Comer added.

Lutnick has acknowledged visiting Epstein's private island in 2012 with family members, contradicting a previous claim that he had cut ties with Epstein in 2005.

Last week, the US Department of Justice temporarily removed and later restored an undated photo showing Lutnick with Epstein on a private island.

Lutnick is among several high-profile figures cited in more than 3.5 million documents released by the Justice Department in compliance with legal requirements.

The planned testimony follows last week's depositions of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who said they had no prior knowledge of Epstein's crimes and had ended ties with him before his 2008 Florida conviction.

The announcement came days after committee Democrats publicly warned they would subpoena Lutnick if he did not cooperate.