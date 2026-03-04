UN nuclear watchdog reports 'no damage' to Iranian nuclear material following strikes

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced Wednesday that it sees "no damage to facilities containing nuclear material in Iran" amid ongoing US strikes.

The agency shared the update in a post on the US social media company X, stating that based on an analysis of the latest satellite imagery, there is "no radiological release risk at this time."

While core facilities remain intact, the IAEA noted visible damage to two buildings near the Isfahan nuclear site. Additionally, no further impact was detected at Natanz after "previously reported damage at entrances." Other key sites, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, reported no impact, it added.

Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated his call for "maximum restraint" to avoid any danger of a radiological incident. He emphasized the "paramount importance of maintaining regional nuclear safety and security during the military conflict."

The agency said it remains in constant contact with national nuclear safety regulators in the Middle East. According to the statement, "no elevation of radiation detected."

Furthermore, the nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates and research reactors in Jordan and Syria "continue to operate normally."