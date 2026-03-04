Germany not planning troop deployment to Eastern Mediterranean

Germany will not deploy military forces to the Eastern Mediterranean following drone strikes on British bases in southern Cyprus, a government spokesman said Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said Germany is closely monitoring the escalating situation amid ongoing US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks across the region.

"The German government is not currently planning any military support," Kornelius said when asked about the Greek Cypriot Administration's request for assistance from European partners. "Sufficient precautions have already been taken within the framework of regional support and NATO coverage," he added.

The British Royal Air Force (RAF) base at Akrotiri in southern Cyprus was attacked by drones earlier this week. Media reports suggested that Hezbollah, Iran's ally in Lebanon, may have been responsible.

The UK said it is considering sending a Royal Navy warship to help defend the strategically important RAF base. Greece announced it will deploy two frigates and F-16 fighter jets to support the Greek Cypriot Administration.

France plans to send anti-missile and anti-drone defense systems, and Italy is weighing the deployment of a frigate to the region, according to media reports.