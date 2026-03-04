Moscow says UK, France nuclear expansion prompts review in Russian army planning

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that the decision by France and the United Kingdom to expand their nuclear arsenals requires "careful consideration" in Russia's military planning.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Zakharova pointed out that the decision is planned outside international restrictions.

"As a consequence, uncontrollably expanding NATO capabilities in the military-nuclear sphere require increased attention and careful consideration in our own military development and planning," she said.

Zakharova also highlighted that NATO countries are strengthening coordination "on adopting and implementing potential decisions on the use of nuclear weapons against a common enemy."

"From Russia's security perspective, the fact that NATO traditionally considers our country an enemy is of fundamental importance. This is not hidden and is emphasized in every possible way, often framed propagandistically," she added.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that eight European states expressed a desire to cooperate with Paris in joint nuclear deterrence. They are Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden, and Denmark.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on the initiative at a press conference Tuesday, noted that "the risk of nuclear proliferation spiraling out of control is increasing."

Responding to an Anadolu question about the next round of Russia-Ukraine talks, Zakharova said that Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky will announce the new date and location once agreed.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the talks were scheduled for early March in Abu Dhabi, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were canceled "for obvious reasons" amid the Middle East escalation.