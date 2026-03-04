CANADIAN PREMIER SAYS ITS NOT EASY DEALING WITH US PRESIDENT

Canadian premier says 'it's not easy' dealing with US president

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday hailed US President Donald Trump as a "very successful politician" while explaining that "it's not easy" dealing with him.

Speaking at the Australian think-tank Lowy Institute as part of his visit, Carney was asked about his dealings with the US president.

Carney said: "He's president for reasons. He's had success in other areas. He's eminently, you know, elected twice. You would say, elected three times."

Describing Trump as a "very successful politician, very special," Carney stated that the US president "appreciates, particularly in private, being direct and discussing issues and being clear where your position is."

"You don't want to say anything in public that you can't back up," he said, warning about the language used when speaking to Trump.

The US president is "quite different in private; he's more interested in your viewpoint on various things in private," Carney noted, adding that Trump paves the way to "work through things."

"To be clear, it's not easy," the Canadian prime minister stressed.

Relations between Canada and the US have been strained since Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods and later halted trade talks because of an anti-tariff advertisement aired in the US.