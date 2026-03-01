Safety of our allies ‘not conditional,’ US envoy tells UN

The US said Saturday that the safety of its allies is "not conditional" as it defended military attacks against Iran during an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

"Iran's continued pursuit of advanced missile capabilities, coupled with its refusal to abandon nuclear ambitions, despite diplomatic opportunities, presents a grave and mounting danger," said US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz.

Reiterating Washington's position on Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, he said, "The international community has long affirmed a simple and necessary principle: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

"That principle is not a matter of politics. It's a matter of global security, and to that end, the United States is taking lawful actions," he added.

Waltz argued that Washington had made repeated diplomatic efforts under President Donald Trump's leadership, but he blamed Iran for their failure to comply.

"American diplomacy was attempted repeatedly and in good faith," he said. "Diplomacy cannot succeed where there is no genuine willingness to cease aggression, where there is no genuine partner for peace."

He accused Iran of undermining the credibility of the Council."The sad irony is that this same regime will attempt to lecture us today about human rights and the rule of law. Its presence here in this Council makes a mockery of this body."

Citing Iranian attacks against regional partners, including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan, Waltz said those actions demonstrate why US measures are necessary.

"Those who stand with us must know that their security is not negotiable. The safety of our allies is not conditional. It is assured," he said.

"Peace is not preserved by appeasing those who threaten it. Peace is preserved through strength in the face of terror," he added, saying President Trump "has taken that decisive action today."

The emergency session, requested France, Bahrain, China, Russia and Colombia, comes after the latest US and Israeli military attacks on Iran.