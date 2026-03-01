Qatar condemns Iranian attacks on Oman as ‘unacceptable escalation’

Qatar on Sunday condemned Iranian attacks on Oman's Duqm commercial port and an oil tanker off the country's coast as "a violation" of Omani sovereignty and "an unacceptable escalation."

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed its "strong condemnation of the Iranian attacks that targeted Duqm commercial port in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman and an oil tanker off its coast," describing the attacks as "a violation of the Sultanate's sovereignty, an unacceptable escalation, and a cowardly targeting of a country playing an active mediation role."

The ministry said Oman has been engaged in efforts to mediate between Iran and the international community "to defuse tensions and promote constructive dialogue to resolve outstanding issues."

Qatar affirmed its "full solidarity" with Oman in all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and stability, the statement added.

Oman's Maritime Security Center said early Sunday that four people were injured in an attack on a Palau-flagged oil tanker north of Khasab Port. A foreign worker was also injured after two drones hit Duqm commercial port on Oman's eastern coast.

Oman has repeatedly served as a mediator in indirect nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, with Tehran staging retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

Iran on Sunday confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials in Israeli and US attacks on the country.